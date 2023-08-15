Families join to fight rare disease known as UBA5

Only a few dozen people are known to have UBA5 gene mutation.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A walk this weekend aims to raise money and awareness of an extremely rare genetic condition called UBA5.

Amber Smith and Kim Krauter, along with Kim’s daughter Mady, visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain what UBA5 is, and what they’re doing to find a cure.

Only a few dozen people are known to have UBA5 gene mutation. Mady was born with it, and Amber’s son Kason passed away from the condition when he was just two years old. The families shared their story with 13 NEWS in 2019, when they were launching their advocacy efforts in earnest.

The condition is a mutation of the UBA5 gene which can result in protein malfunction and disease. Symptoms can include muscle dystonia and spasticity, developmental delays, microcephaly, and progressive brain deterioration and atrophy. There is no cure.

The UBA5 Walk will be held 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Topeka Zoo. For information or to register, visit UBA5.org and click “fundraising.”

