Emporia State women’s soccer bring back strong core

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The preseason nationally ranked Hornets are hungry for more in 2023.

ESU is ranked No. 16 in the United Soccer coaches Preseason National Poll and this is the second straight preseason national rank. After their first trip to the NCAA Central Regional Final, the Hornets bring back 10 of 11 starters, two of them are All-American Mackenzie Dimarco and Cair Paravel alum Hannah Woolery.

The dominance of this program over the last few years has been on display but especially on its home pitch, compiling a 26-1-2 record since 2018. ESU was picked to finished second in the MIAA preseason poll only behind Central Missouri after a 13-6-5 record last season.

This team wants to show that last season was no fluke.

”That’s something you look for on day one and two, as a group, the speed of the movement and the way the ball moved was really rapid so it was a good sign,” Head coach Bryan Sailer said.

“Just going into the season, it brings more excitement more than urgency because we’re looking forward to creating those new connections on the field and no team is going to know what’s coming at them,” Dimarco said.

“It’s just as important for me to prove myself to the freshman as much as it is to prove themselves to the upper classman,” Woolery said. “Honestly, I’m still going to learn from them but I think just showing them the culture we’ve created here and keep it going so we go further this year.”

ESU opens their season Aug. 31 on the road against Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.