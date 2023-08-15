Deputies honored after rescue of two found on roof of burning Mentor home

MENTOR, Kan. (WIBW) - Two deputies have been honored for their heroic actions as they rescued two Mentor residents who were found on the roof of their burning home.

Saline Co. Sheriff Roger Soldan says he recently was granted the opportunity to commend two Patrol Deputies for their quick thinking, life-saving actions and bravery following a house fire in a rural part of the county.

On July 23, Sheriff Soldan said deputies Brandon Mosher and Trenton Shaft were called to reports of a house fire near Mentor. When they arrived, they found the homeowners on the roof as the house burned beneath them. They had used a window to escape the flames and smoke.

Soldan noted that Mosher pushed a disabled car against the house and was able to hold a ladder on the hood of the vehicle to get to the roof. He was then able to move one of the residents toward the ladder where Shaft and firefighters from a nearby department were able to get both of them to safety.

“Deputies Mosher and Shaft placed themselves in danger to ensure that both occupants were able to escape the fire,” the Sheriff said. “The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is proud to acknowledge these deputies for their lifesaving actions.”

No further information about the fire or the victims has been released.

