Crews respond to house fire off of Topeka Blvd. in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews responded to a house fire off of Topeka Blvd.

Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire at 135 SE 93rd St. off of Topeka Blvd. in Shawnee County.

The fire was extinguished.

No one was injured in the fire.

Shawnee Heights Fire, MTAA, 190th responded and is still investigating the cause.

93rd St. was re-opened to one lane when 13 News WIBW-TV left the scene.

