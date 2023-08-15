Construction may create delays for southbound drivers in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction work southeast of Topeka may create some delays for some southbound drivers in Shawnee County.

Officials with Shawnee County say that at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, crews with the Public Works Department will begin a mill and overlay project near SE 61st and SE Croco Rd.

Crews said the project will create closures in the area. The south and northbound lanes on the south part of Croco will be closed. Drivers will be able to travel east and west on 61st and north on Croco. No southbound traffic will be permitted.

Officials noted that homes between SE 61st and 69th on Croco may be accessed from the north from SE 69th on Croco Rd.

According to the county, the road is set to reopen on Thursday, weather allowing. A detour will not be provided.

