Construction may create delays for southbound drivers in Shawnee Co.

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction work southeast of Topeka may create some delays for some southbound drivers in Shawnee County.

Officials with Shawnee County say that at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, crews with the Public Works Department will begin a mill and overlay project near SE 61st and SE Croco Rd.

Crews said the project will create closures in the area. The south and northbound lanes on the south part of Croco will be closed. Drivers will be able to travel east and west on 61st and north on Croco. No southbound traffic will be permitted.

Officials noted that homes between SE 61st and 69th on Croco may be accessed from the north from SE 69th on Croco Rd.

According to the county, the road is set to reopen on Thursday, weather allowing. A detour will not be provided.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Miller
Woman arrested, victim identified following Topeka’s 20th homicide
Antoine T. Marks, Sr., 33
Federal escapee captured after standoff takes place in the Capital City
FILE
Back to School 2023
Man accused of 2020 Junction City double homicide found not guilty
Man accused of 2020 Junction City double homicide found not guilty
Alyiah Love
Attempt to bolt from drug arrest unsuccessful after woman runs into officials

Latest News

Seventh-graders on Tuesday morning make their way into Washburn Rural Middle School, 5620 S.W....
Seventh-graders attend first day of classes Tuesday at Washburn Rural Middle School
Melissa Marshall, Joshua McCoy
Idaho woman, Topeka man arrested after distribution-level amounts of drugs found
FILE - Manhattan Area Technical College
Kansas boasts leading system with best community colleges in the nation
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 08-15-23
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club 08-15-23