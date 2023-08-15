Chiefs TE Jody Fortson placed on IR due to shoulder injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jody Fortson’s season has ended before it even began.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced that the oft-injured tight end has been placed on injured reserve as he undergoes a shoulder procedure.

The 27-year-old tight end from Valdosta State has shown flashes of productivity since the Chiefs brought him in for the 2021 season.

A year ago, Fortson totaled nine receptions for 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

In October 2021, Fortson tore his Achilles in a game at Washington, ending his season.

In December 2022, he suffered an elbow subluxation and was placed on IR ending his year.

The Chiefs receiving corps suffered a trio of injuries on Tuesday during their morning practice in St. Joseph.

Andy Reid said three Chiefs wide receivers suffered injuries Tuesday morning at training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Justyn Ross suffered a leg injury, Nikko Remigio dislocated a shoulder and Ihmir Smith-Marsette sustained a groin injury.

The Chiefs return to action on Saturday at Arizona.

