Chiefs TE Jody Fortson placed on IR due to shoulder injury
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jody Fortson’s season has ended before it even began.
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced that the oft-injured tight end has been placed on injured reserve as he undergoes a shoulder procedure.
The 27-year-old tight end from Valdosta State has shown flashes of productivity since the Chiefs brought him in for the 2021 season.
A year ago, Fortson totaled nine receptions for 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
In October 2021, Fortson tore his Achilles in a game at Washington, ending his season.
In December 2022, he suffered an elbow subluxation and was placed on IR ending his year.
The Chiefs receiving corps suffered a trio of injuries on Tuesday during their morning practice in St. Joseph.
Justyn Ross suffered a leg injury, Nikko Remigio dislocated a shoulder and Ihmir Smith-Marsette sustained a groin injury.
The Chiefs return to action on Saturday at Arizona.
