Attack near hospital leads police to arrest three Topeka family members

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An attack near a Topeka hospital led police to arrest three family members after one interfered in the investigational another was found to have a warrant.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, first responders were called to the 900 block of SW Jewell Ave. with reports of an attack.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they said it was reported that a man, later identified as Ronald A. Wieland Jr., 60, of Topeka, had attacked the victim with a weapon. He left the scene before their arrival.

TPD said it then learned that Wieland may have been in the 1300 block of SW 11th St. A short while later, he was found inside a home in the area along with two other family members, Paulette K. Wieland, 55, and David C. Wieland, 59, both of Topeka.

During the investigation, officials indicated that Paulette interfered while David was found to have a warrant out for his arrest. All three were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Ronald Wieland Jr. Aggravated battery - knowingly using a weapon to cause great bodily harm, disfigurement or death

Paulette Wieland Assault of law enforcement officials - properly identified in the performance of duty Interference with law enforcement officials - felony

David Wieland City of Topeka bench warrants



Shawnee Co. records showed that David was released from custody after his $4,055 bond was posted on Saturday morning and a court appearance set for 3 p.m. on Sept. 7. As of Tuesday, Paulette had also since been released after her $5,000 bond was posted. Ronald remains behind bars on a $15,000 bond with a court appearance wet for 4 p.m. on Oct. 26.

