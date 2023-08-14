Woman arrested in Ohio St. homicide

By Lexi Letterman
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stephanie Miller, 43, has been arrested in a homicide that took place yesterday in the 2500 BLK of SE Ohio St.

Topeka Police have confirmed Lois Brown, 92, as the victim of that stabbing.

Topeka Police were called around 2:20 p.m. August 13 to the area on reports of a stabbing where they found Brown who had life-threatening injuries.

Attempts to revive her were unsuccessful and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As a result of Topeka Polices’ investigation 43 year old Stephanie Miller was arrested on 1st degree murder charges

