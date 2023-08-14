Weekend burglary in Concordia leads to man’s arrest

FILE
FILE(Canva)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A weekend burglary in Concordia led to the arrest of one man who was also found to have warrants in another county.

The Concordia Police Department says that around 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, emergency crews were called to the 300 block of E. 6th St. with reports of a burglary.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they said they found a suspect, later identified as Adam McConnell, 31, had allegedly burglarized a nearby building.

McConnell was arrested and booked into the Cloud Co. Jail on attempted burglary and a warrant out of Reno Co.

As of Monday, McConnell remains behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information about the death should report that information to TPD at 785-368-9400...
Investigation opens after victim dies following afternoon stabbing in Topeka
FILE
Man dies after attempt to run across I-70 leads to collision with semi
FILE - Local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the...
Marion County Record co-owner, 98, dies following raids of home, office
FILE
2 Topeka women seriously injured following mutli-vehicle crash on I-70
FILE
Back to School 2023

Latest News

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Man arrested after forced out of Lawrence home following weekend break-in
FILE
KHP calls for public’s help to find semi driver who killed Lenexa pedestrian
FILE
40-year-old man arrested, accused of break-in that led to rape
A new Topeka flag license plate is unveiled on Aug. 14, 2023.
New Topeka flag license plate unveiled as interest form opens