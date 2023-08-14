Weekend burglary in Concordia leads to man’s arrest

CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A weekend burglary in Concordia led to the arrest of one man who was also found to have warrants in another county.

The Concordia Police Department says that around 9:20 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, emergency crews were called to the 300 block of E. 6th St. with reports of a burglary.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they said they found a suspect, later identified as Adam McConnell, 31, had allegedly burglarized a nearby building.

McConnell was arrested and booked into the Cloud Co. Jail on attempted burglary and a warrant out of Reno Co.

As of Monday, McConnell remains behind bars.

