WATCH: Funeral for fallen Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald
FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - One week after a Fairway police officer was shot and killed during a stolen vehicle chase, he will be laid to rest.
Ofc. Jonah Oswald of the Fairway Police Department died on Aug. 7 from injuries he suffered the day before in the shooting.
His funeral took place at the Westside Family Church in Lenexa and concluded with the playing of TAPS and a flyover of helicopters.
Law enforcement agencies represented at the funeral included the Tulsa Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, US Marshals Service, Suffolk County (NY) Police Department, FBI, Boston Police Department, Chicago Police Department, New York Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Massachusetts State Police, Omaha Police Department, Wellington (KS) Police Department and Wichita Police Department.
On Saturday, the Fairway community honored Oswald with a Parade of Blue and candlelight vigil. Then on Sunday, hundreds gathered for a visitation at Westside Family Church.
Oswald leaves behind a wife and two young children.
