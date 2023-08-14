Washburn University among entities receiving $820K+ for anti-poverty projects

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University and other agencies across the state have been awarded a total of more than $820,000 to support new anti-poverty projects.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday, Aug. 14, that a total of $821,129 has been sent from AmeriCorps to three Kansas organizations to support new projects. AmeriCorps is a service for volunteering.

Gov. Kelly noted that the new investment will support 30 members per year across the Sunflower State.

“I’m pleased to see AmeriCorps programs receiving these resources to further the important work they’re doing to address poverty in communities across Kansas,” Kelly said.

Kelly indicated that VISTA members serve full-time for one whole year at a community organization - like a nonprofit, faith-based organization, college or university, or local government agency - which focuses on anti-poverty projects.

The Governor said those chosen to receive grant awards include:

  • Washburn University, Topeka - $595,229
  • Servicemember Agricultural Vocation Education Corp., Riley - $158,130
  • Goodwill Industries of Kansas, Wichita - $67,770

Additionally, Kelly said VISTA members supported by the awards are eligible for up to $250,628 in educational scholarships to help pay for school or loans.

For more information about AmeriCorps, click HERE.

