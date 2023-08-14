Topeka Area Sports Commission holds first ever mini-golf tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sports are a good way for kids to grow through teamwork and exercise, but the costs can add up quickly for families.

The mini-golf tournament aimed to help provide local children with sporting equipment.

Director of the Topeka Area Sports Commission, Mike Bell, said that they want to get equipment to in the kids hands as soon as possible.

“Everybody wants to have their kids active. Active children in the community helps with mental health, helps with obesity, and a lot of issues,” said Bell. “So, what we want to do is make sure that theses kids have that access, have the equipment they need, and can just go ahead and play when they want to.”

The equipment chosen will be based off of the applications stating what the kids need.

Applications will be available in October, reviewed in November, and the equipment will be distributed in December.

Architectural Designer for Schwerdt Design Group, Greg Copp, said he believes the event will become and annual tradition.

“You know, I grew up in the Topeka community and I think kids need to have stuff to do, need to play sports and need equipment to play those sports,” said Copp.

While playing sports are fun, it is equally important to be careful while playing.

District Marketing Director for Stormont Vail Events Center, Allie Geist, said it is important for kids to have the proper equipment so they are having fun but also being safe.

“There’s a lot of the things about sports that are so beneficial to the soul and just learning all of the qualities that like being part of a team can be, and learning sports, and having the equipment to do it safely too,” said Geist.

