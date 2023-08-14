Suspects in stolen vehicle cases remain at large, 1 to be charged for theft

FILE
FILE(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two separate stolen vehicles and a theft from a vehicle led to charges set to be filed in one case as police in Concordia continue to hunt for the other suspects in the other two cases.

The Concordia Police Department says that just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, law enforcement officials were called to the 100 block of W. 9th St. with reports of a stolen vehicle.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a silver 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix with Kansas plates 808-SBZ had been stolen. Further investigation did lead to the suspect’s identification, however, that information has not been released as the vehicle and suspect remain at large as of Monday.

Then, around 1:20 p.m., CPD said it was also called to the 100 block of W. 6th St. with reports of theft from a vehicle. In this case, officers were able to identify a suspect who also had left the scene.

Officials noted that no arrests have been made in the case, however, charges will be forwarded to the Cloud Co. Attorney.

Lastly, around 3 p.m. CPD said it was called to the 600 block of E. 18th St. with reports of an abandoned vehicle. This vehicle was found to have been stolen out of Belleville.

CPD noted that the vehicle was recovered and the incident remains under investigation as no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been made available.

Officials have not indicated if any of the three cases are connected.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information about the death should report that information to TPD at 785-368-9400...
Investigation opens after victim dies following afternoon stabbing in Topeka
FILE
Man dies after attempt to run across I-70 leads to collision with semi
FILE - Local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the...
Marion County Record co-owner, 98, dies following raids of home, office
FILE
2 Topeka women seriously injured following mutli-vehicle crash on I-70
FILE
Back to School 2023

Latest News

FILE
40-year-old man arrested, accused of break-in that led to rape
A new Topeka flag license plate is unveiled on Aug. 14, 2023.
New Topeka flag license plate unveiled as interest form opens
FILE
Deputy, neighbors attempt to save Franklin Co. man from burning home
Cameron Taylor sees up to 35 people a day as the emergency assistance case manager at the...
Salute Our Heroes: Taylor serving community at Topeka Salvation Army