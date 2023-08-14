Suspects in stolen vehicle cases remain at large, 1 to be charged for theft

CONCORDIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two separate stolen vehicles and a theft from a vehicle led to charges set to be filed in one case as police in Concordia continue to hunt for the other suspects in the other two cases.

The Concordia Police Department says that just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, law enforcement officials were called to the 100 block of W. 9th St. with reports of a stolen vehicle.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a silver 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix with Kansas plates 808-SBZ had been stolen. Further investigation did lead to the suspect’s identification, however, that information has not been released as the vehicle and suspect remain at large as of Monday.

Then, around 1:20 p.m., CPD said it was also called to the 100 block of W. 6th St. with reports of theft from a vehicle. In this case, officers were able to identify a suspect who also had left the scene.

Officials noted that no arrests have been made in the case, however, charges will be forwarded to the Cloud Co. Attorney.

Lastly, around 3 p.m. CPD said it was called to the 600 block of E. 18th St. with reports of an abandoned vehicle. This vehicle was found to have been stolen out of Belleville.

CPD noted that the vehicle was recovered and the incident remains under investigation as no arrests have been made and no suspect information has been made available.

Officials have not indicated if any of the three cases are connected.

