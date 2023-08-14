Sheriff warns drivers of active patrols along school bus routes

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. Sheriff has warned drivers that patrols will be active along school bus routes as law enforcement officials look for those who may disobey school bus stop signs.

Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant says that with a new school year just around the corner, he would like to remind drivers about the importance of attentive driving - especially when coming up on a school bus.

“Never drive around a school bus when the stop sign is activated, a child’s life may depend on it,” Sheriff Merchant warned. “We will be out on patrol while busses are on their routes and will issue citations to anyone who disobeys a school bus stop sign or other serious violations.”

State law requires all drivers to stop when approaching a school bus that has the flashing red lights and stop arm activated. Drivers are also required to stay stopped until the safety mechanisms are deactivated. Violations are punishable by fines of $420 or more.

Merchant said he would also like to remind drivers to be extra careful as they drive through cities where children cross the street or ride bicycles. Children may cross without looking both ways. Those in rural areas should be especially aware at intersections. Growing crops could impact visibility.

“Students, if you are walking or driving to school, put your phone down! You need to be observant at all times,” the Sheriff urged.

The Sheriff also warned students to look both ways before crossing a street and always wear a seatbelt when riding or driving in vehicles. Teen drivers should also allow themselves plenty of time to get to their destination.

Merchant has asked any student who is made aware of suspicious activity to immediately report it to parents, teachers or law enforcement officials.

Lastly, the Sheriff asked students to display kindness during the upcoming school year.

