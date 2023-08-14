Salute Our Heroes: Taylor serving community at Topeka Salvation Army

Cameron Taylor sees up to 35 people a day as the emergency assistance case manager at the Topeka Salvation Army, 1320 S.E. 6th Ave.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cameron Taylor has served the Topeka community for more than a decade.

He started in 2012 by working with homeless veterans in North Topeka.

Today, Taylor is the emergency assistance case manager at the Topeka Salvation Army, 1320 S.E. 6th Ave.

Taylor says he is the first “point of contact” for individuals coming to the Salvation Army seeking help with rent, utilities, food and other needs.

He says he sees up to 30 individuals a day.

His faith keeps him motivated to help those who find themselves in difficult situations, Taylor says.

In addition to serving as the emergency assistance case manager, Taylor also leads the Celebrate Recovery support group at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Salvation Army.

Taylor says his goal is to help the people he serves leave the Salvation Army with a sense of hope.

