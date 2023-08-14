Racing fans show out for final NHRA event at Heartland Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Neither extreme heat nor pouring rain were enough to deter fans from enjoying the final days of NHRA events at Heartland Motorsports Park.

Racing fans and drivers alike have been making memories at Heartland Park since it first opened in 1989.

John Force, 16-time funny car champion has left his mark on the track, and now competes with his daughter by his side.

“My daughter Brittany, we won back to back here a few years ago,” Force recalls. “She won top fuel I want in funny car. And that’s a real proud moment in my life.”

Judy Heimer has been visiting Heartland Park as both a small business owner and as a fan for the past 33 years. She says she doesn’t only come to sell her roasted nuts, she likes the environment.

“We also come because we love being part of the whole festival,” she says. “We love to step back and see the cards run every once in a while. It’s just a wonderful situation.”

The facility’s quality and convenient access to nearby Topeka are among the top reasons visitors say they return year after year.

“What matters is that it’s a great facility,” says Force. “And I hope it does stay and so do the fans. I’ve been hearing it all week from the fans. They love it here. The town’s always good to us. It’s affordable, the hotels, the restaurants. It’s just a fun place to come.”

Now fans, drivers, crews, and vendors are reluctantly considering what comes next.

The park will say farewell to NHRA national events after a long legal battle between the parks owner and Shawnee County.

“Oh, we’re gonna miss Heartland park a lot,” says Heimer. “We may try to go to Odessa or Speedway where they’re going to move it to but Oh, everybody is going to miss it.”

Despite the mounting legal contentions, folks remain hopeful for the future of NHRA racing even without Heartland Park.

“We’ve always survived and we will,” says Force. “NHRA drag racing is PT Barnum at 300 miles an hour. We love it and I’m proud and honored to be here.”

