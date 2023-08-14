Police hunt for those responsible for sending man into seizure after brawl

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are looking for the person responsible for sending a man into a seizure after they hit him in the head in an Aggieville restaurant.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, emergency crews were called to Fat Shack in the 1100 block of Moro St. with reports of a fight.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 21-year-old man who had been hit in the head during a fight which caused him to have a seizure. He was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment.

RCPD did not say any arrests had been made and did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

