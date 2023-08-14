One seriously injured after medical episode leads to collision with tree
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was seriously injured after a medical episode led to a collision with a tree along an interstate through Wichita.
The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, emergency crews were called to southbound I-135 near Harry St. in Wichita with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2017 Chrysler 300 driven by Robert A. McClellan Jr., 45, of Wichita, had been headed south on the interstate when McClellan suffered a medical condition.
KHP said the Chrysler slammed into the inside barrier wall, veered across the southbound lanes of traffic and off the road, hit a fence and then crashed into a tree.
Officials indicated that McClellan was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
