One behind bars after witness reports lead to man’s burglary arrest

Michael Doud
Michael Doud(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after witness reports about a Topeka break-in led to his aggravated burglary arrest.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, law enforcement officials were called to the 1900 block of SE Adams St. with reports of a burglary.

When first responders arrived, they said a witness told them that a suspect, identified as Michael D. Doud, 34, of Topeka, had broken into a nearby home and caused damage.

As a result of the following investigation, TPD said Doud was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated burglary - locked dwelling for a felony, theft, domestic violence or sexually motivated crime
  • Criminal damage to property - felony

As of Monday, Doud remains behind bars on a $7,500 bond with a court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12.

