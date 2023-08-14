NHRA Nationals winners are crowned for the final time in Topeka

By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA Nationals winners were crowned one final time at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka on Sunday night, as the track will no longer play host to the event.

The final day of the competition was plagued by rain delays throughout the day, but they were finally able to finish the racing around 9:00 p.m.

Top Fuel points leader Justin Ashley was able to take down defending World Champion Brittany Force by .005 seconds with a time of 3.702. They both clocked 323 mph for the fastest run of the weekend. It marked Ashley’s 11th career win.

In funny car, Bob Tasca won for the second straight year in Topeka, taking down points leader Matt Hagan with a run of 3.882 at 332 mph.

The defending World Champion Erica Enders won the Pro Stock, running a 6.617 at 206 mph to beat Greg Anderson.

The drivers agreed all weekend long, they’re definitely going to miss racing in Topeka and are sad to see the event leave Heartland Park.

