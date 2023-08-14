New Topeka flag license plate unveiled as interest form opens

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new license plate bearing the Topeka flag has been unveiled as interest forms open with 250 signatures needed to push the plates into production.

The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Aug. 14, that it has partnered with Forge Young Talent to take the next steps in a collaborative effort to offer Topekans the chance to show community pride. In 2024, license plates with a Topeka flag design will be available when vehicle registrations are renewed.

GTP noted that the design approved by the State of Kansas will allow those with ties to the Capital City to show their pride for it wherever they drive.

“This new Topeka flag license plate is more than just an accessory for vehicles,” said Rhett Flood, Forge executive director. “It is a declaration of support for our vibrant city and a sign that Topeka has come a long way in growing our community pride. Residents, now more than ever, are excited about Topeka’s growth and future, and we expect to get to 250 signatures quickly. Forge Young Talent is excited to be leading the charge.”

Those who wish to secure a new plate can express interest through an online form available HERE. GTP said at least 250 signatures are needed to reach the interest requirement for the plates to start being produced. The plates will be offered at a cost of $50 each.

Officials indicated that proceeds from the plate transactions will support young professionals and talent initiatives as Forge professionals led the charge in the plate’s campaign.

“We’re thrilled to see Forge and young professionals in our community stepping up to move the needle on community pride in a unique way,” said Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, The Partnership’s senior vice president of strategy. “These license plates not only provide a visual representation of the community vitality and belonging we’re working to foster through campaigns like Momentum 2027, but they also give proud Kansans a new opportunity to advocate for Topeka by putting our city’s flag on display each and every day.”

As the initiative gains momentum, GTP said it and Forge will remain dedicated to bolstering the city’s identity and fostering a community everyone can be proud of.

For more information about the flag plate, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.