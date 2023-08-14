New report finds Kansas foster system continues to improve in placements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Kansas foster system continues to make huge strides in placements and mental health services following a 2018 class action lawsuit.

On Monday, Aug. 14, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that a new report has found that foster children in the Sunflower State have more stable placements and quicker access to mental health services. The report comes from the Neutral Third Party in the McIntyler class action lawsuit settlement.

“My administration continues to make progress in protecting Kansas kids in the foster care system and repairing the state’s child welfare system,” Gov. Kelly said. “The latest Neutral Report shows we continue to ensure kids are in stable placements and are improving how many foster youth receive necessary mental health screenings and timely access to services. But this report also makes clear that, in spite of all of our efforts, there’s much more work to be done. I am encouraged by the steps we’ve taken in 2023 to decrease temporary overnight placements and instances of kids staying in offices, but clearly the legislature and I must dig deeper, make more targeted investments, and come up with solutions that work.”

Kelly noted that the class action suit was filed in 2018 under the Colyer Administration by Kansas Appleseed, Children’s Rights and the National Center for Youth Law against the Governor, Kansas Department for Children and Families, Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The Governor was later dismissed from the suit.

The Governor indicated that a settlement was reached in 2020 and was meant to ensure the state would substantially progress and that compliance areas are met over a multi-year period. Performance areas include accountability, reporting and implementation, practice improvements and outcomes.

Kelly said the settlement recognizes that the outcomes and practice improvements will not all be met within a single year. Outcome goals were set for a 3- to 4-year period. The second report covers data gathered in 2022.

According to the Governor, the new report shows the state continued to progress in placement stability. For the second straight year, DCF met the requirement to increase stable placements for children in custody.

In a case review, Kelly said the Neutral found that 91% of children whose cases were reviewed were in stable placements in 2022. That is a 6% improvement from the previous year.

Kelly also indicated that nearly 98% of Family Foster Homes and almost 100% of non-relative Kin and Licensed Kin homes followed capacity standards. DCF also improved the number of children and youth who receive mental health and trauma screens after they enter care. Data for the calendar year showed 43% of case reviews found screening was held - a 34% increase from 2021.

Additionally, the Governor said case reads showed DCF has improved how mental and behavioral health needs are met of those in custody. The report found that 70% of cases read showed children receive timely mental health services - an increase of 5% from the last year.

“The report affirms our commitment to the continuous improvement of the Kansas child welfare system,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said. “Several factors including implementing a youth statewide mobile crisis service, adding therapeutic foster homes as a level of service, and working with the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services to implement Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs) are responsible for the steady improvement of these mental health outcomes. We expect to see this number continue to improve as more CCBHCs come online and more families across the state become aware of the youth mobile crisis service.”

Kelly noted that the report also found the state does have more work to do to decrease temporary overnight placements, instances of youth staying in offices and night-to-night placements. DCF has made significant strides in reducing those numbers. The agency implemented the Failure to Place network to ensure a stand-by bed is available for youth in need. This has already cut down about 50% of those staying in contractor’s offices.

DCF said it is also encouraged by a recent $6 million investment in the state’s therapeutic foster home system to increase the stability of placements and improve mental health outcomes. Once it is in operation, children with high needs will fully realize the benefits of an option that supports families who serve them.

Lastly, the agency noted that the Neutral’s continued concerns related to data access and validation have not subsided. Currently, it has a request for propsla out for a comprehensive child welfare information system. The RFP is meant to allow for separate parts of the system to be implemented sequentially, which allows the state to realize the benefits before the system becomes fully operational.

To see the full report, click HERE.

