New apprenticeship program aims to alleviate teacher vacancy issues in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Registered Teacher Apprenticeship program is a way to attract and retain teaching talent by starting to dismantle one of the biggest barriers aspiring teachers face.

Brandy Smith has always been passionate about kids, but after life took some unexpected turns her teaching aspirations were put on hold.

“I never got back to being a teacher, like finishing my degree,” says Smith. “And then I couldn’t afford it because you know how life is and then you have kids and you can’t afford anything.”

For Smith, and many other would-be educators, finances are the greatest barrier keeping the from the classroom.

The Registered Teacher Apprenticeship program is trying to change that.

“So the registered teacher apprenticeship program, it is a partnership between the Department of Education and the Department of Commerce,” says Shane Carter, director of teacher licensure at the Kansas Department of Education. “To kind of find a new way to get people into the into the teaching profession.”

It works by allowing school districts to hire aspiring teachers it already has a relationship with, like paraprofessionals or former students who’re already pursuing careers in education.

The apprenticeship is akin to student teaching but the apprentices are paid and their tuition is covered by their district.

“The goal is to have a tuition free experience for these individuals that are participating in this program,” says Carter. “They finish their teacher preparation program with no student debt, and enter into the workforce as a licensed teacher.”

Now, those pursuing careers in education get the practical training they need without stressing over a way to make ends meet at home.

says Lexie Kelly, second grade teacher at Pauline Central Elementary School and mentor to Brandy Smith, says

“So they’re on job training really, which is helping them to go through school while making money,” says Lexie Kelly, second grade teacher at Pauline Central Elementary School and mentor to Brandy Smith. “Whereas you know if someone wanted to be a teacher really bad, but they couldn’t afford school, or they couldn’t student teach without having a job. This will really help them to be able to do their passion while getting paid.”

Kelly says the program is a step in the right direction toward filling teacher vacancies in Kansas.

“This apprenticeship I think will allow more teachers that want to actually be in the classroom, be able to get get there.”

Only one school is a part of the program currently however seven others are lined up to join when the program launches statewide in 2024.

Teaching was not an apprenticeship-eligible career until 2022, when the Department of Commerce began exploring ways to get more teachers in the classroom.

The Registered Teacher Apprenticeship program is funded through the Governors Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund, the Kansas Apprenticeship Act, and the MeadowLARK Grant.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.