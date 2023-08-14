Monday forecast: A cool start to the work week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a stormy weekend, quiet weather is expected today with minimal impacts for the whole work week. It does gradually warm up this week but the biggest concern won’t be until this weekend when dangerous heat makes a return to the area.

Taking Action:

While it is expected to be dry for the upcoming week, this afternoon’s clouds have a low possibility to produce a few sprinkles but nothing more than a trace is expected.

Dangerous heat returns this weekend so keep that in mind if you have any outdoor plans to prepare to limit exposure and to make sure you are hydrated.



Confidence is high in the weather pattern this week which includes a gradual warming trend for the 1st half of the work week and despite a weak cold front pushing through Thursday it will likely remain dry. While there isn’t anything obvious in the next 8 days that could drastically change, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be checking in daily to make sure you don’t miss anything that could possibly be different than the current forecast indicates.

Normal High: 90/Normal Low: 68 (WIBW)

Today: A few clouds early near I-35 then some clouds at times this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight: A few clouds early but it’ll generally be clear. Lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds gradually diminish, light to calm after midnight.

Tomorrow: The pick day of the week with sunny skies, highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

The heat builds in quickly for the 2nd half of the work week with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s for most areas Wednesday and Thursday although a few spots may reach the mid 90s. There will be a higher probability of mid to even upper 90s Friday. The good news is the humidity will remain in check for the work week so even the 94° Friday, the heat index will be about 5° warmer. By the weekend that may change (although still some uncertainty on that) as temperatures continue to heat up. A good reminder that the higher the humidity the ‘cooler’ the temperatures and vice versa. Regardless think the end result will be heat indices 105-110 for most spots this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.