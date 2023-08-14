Meth found during Highway 75 traffic stop lands Topeka man in jail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After meth was found during a traffic stop along Highway 75, law enforcement officials arrested a Topeka man.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 10:25 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, deputies stopped a vehicle along Highway 75 near 173rd Rd. with reports of a traffic violation.

During the stop, law enforcement officials said they found illegal drugs in the vehicle. The driver, identified as Kenneth M. Buckingham, 62, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Trafficking contraband into a correctional facility

Driving while license is suspended or revoked

No proof of liability insurance

As of Monday, Buckingham remains behind bars.

