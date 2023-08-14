Meth found during Highway 75 traffic stop lands Topeka man in jail
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After meth was found during a traffic stop along Highway 75, law enforcement officials arrested a Topeka man.
The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 10:25 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, deputies stopped a vehicle along Highway 75 near 173rd Rd. with reports of a traffic violation.
During the stop, law enforcement officials said they found illegal drugs in the vehicle. The driver, identified as Kenneth M. Buckingham, 62, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on:
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Trafficking contraband into a correctional facility
- Driving while license is suspended or revoked
- No proof of liability insurance
As of Monday, Buckingham remains behind bars.
