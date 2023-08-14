Man arrested after forced out of Lawrence home following weekend break-in

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Overland Park man is behind bars after he was forced out of a Lawrence home he allegedly broke into and flashed a gun due to a noise complaint.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, emergency crews were called to the 1800 block of W. 26th St. with reports of a break-in and threats made with a firearm.

When first responders arrived, they said they learned the suspect, later identified as Dylan J. Holker, 21, of Overland Park, had been upset over loud noises coming from his neighbor’s home which led to the incident. After Holker allegedly broke into the house and flashed a gun, a victim was able to force him out of the home and lock the door.

LPD said officers were able to find the Holker and a search warrant was officially granted for his home. During the search, a loaded gun believed to have been the one used in the incident was recovered.

Officials noted that Holker was arrested and booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on:

  • Aggravated burglary
  • Aggravated assault
  • Possession of a firearm while under the influence

As of Monday, Holker remains behind bars with no bond listed.

LPD indicated that no injuries were reported as a result of the crime.

