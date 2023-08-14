Latest scam targets Evergy customers using search engines

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy warns customers of the latest scam targeting people trying to establish service or pay their bills.

Evergy says that scammers target customers who use a search engine to find out how to contact Evergy. Customers who use search terms such as “pay Evergy,” “Evergy bill,” “Evergy electric,” or similar search terms will see ads with several fake websites and phone numbers — where a scammer is waiting on the other end to take their personal and credit card information.

Customers who encounter these sites should report the ads to Evergy and the search engine and can use the following practices:

Don’t assume the information on your caller ID is always accurate.

Never give out personal/financial information over the phone unless you undoubtedly know with whom you are dealing.

Don’t hesitate to hang up the phone and contact us.

Always ensure you are paying your bill through the legitimate Evergy website.

Customers can go to Evergy’s website to see how to identify and report the most common utility scams.

