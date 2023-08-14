KHP calls for public’s help to find semi driver who killed Lenexa pedestrian

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Those who may have seen or know any information about a weekend hit-and-run that led to the death of a Lenexa man have been urged to contact KHP.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says that after a weekend hit-and-run that led to a fatality that involved a pedestrian in Johnson Co., officials are now seeking the public’s help to find witnesses and identify the responsible parties.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, first responders said they were called to southbound I-35 near the Santa Fe exit in Johnson Co. with reports of a collision. When they arrived, they found a maroon Volvo semi-truck that was hauling a white trailer had hit and killed Maxwell M. Pozek, 27, of Lenexa.

KHP noted that Pozek was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash or who may have witnessed the incident should report that information to Technical Trooper William Bailiff at 913-782-8100.

