K-State Athletics opens doors to fans for autograph signings and more

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State welcomed fans into Bramlage Coliseum, Bill Snyder Family Stadium, and Morgan Family Arena on Saturday for a special fall sports preview.

The day started with a department equipment sale at Bramlage Coliseum. It began at 8:00 a.m. and lasted until 1:00 p.m. Before the sale even started, the line was wrapped around the football stadium.

They had clothes, shoes, game-used jerseys and more for sale.

Then at 2:00 p.m. fans were granted free entry to K-State volleyball’s intrasquad scrimmage in their brand new facility, Morgan Family Arena.

At 3:00 p.m., fans could then head across the lot to Bill Snyder Family Stadium for an hour-long autograph session with the football team.

”It’s here. Football season’s upon us, it’s pretty close to us. And we’re preparing during fall camp, and they’re getting geared up to be fans. So it’s all, just all full of excitement on both sides, so it’s great,” said long snapper Randen Plattner.

The fans may love getting to meet the ‘Cats, but the ‘Cats say they love it just as much.

“I love it. I mean we were walking over here, the line’s all the way down the street, I love the fans. They do so much for us, so it’s just great to give back,” said offensive lineman Cooper Beebe.

