K-31 roadwork project scheduled in Osage County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has announced a new project that will begin on Tuesday Aug. 15.

KDOT’s mill and overlay project will begin on K-31 and will cover roughly six miles of the Osage and Wabaunsee county line to Dacotah St. in Burlingame.

The roadway will be reduced to one lane while the project is ongoing. Drivers will need to be obey the pilot car and flaggers posted at the site. Officials with KDOT are encouraging drivers to plan for a 15 minute delay.

The project is expected to continue through late September. The project will go through Killough Construction Inc., of Ottawa and will cost $1.5 million.

KDOT urges drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching the highway work zone.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.