Heavy police presence in North Topeka related to ongoing investigation

Law enforcement officials aid the U.S. Marshals Service with a standoff in North Topeka on Aug....
Law enforcement officials aid the U.S. Marshals Service with a standoff in North Topeka on Aug. 14, 2023.(WIBW/Rick Felsburg)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A heavy police presence in North Topeka is related to an ongoing investigation led by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that law enforcement officials are in the area of NW Fillmore and NW Lower Silver Lake Rd. as they aid the U.S. Marshals Service with an ongoing investigation.

The incident was reported at about 1:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14. Meanwhile, 13 NEWS crews at the scene observed officials with their guns drawn toward a house in the area.

Crews could also hear officials calling for a person to come out of the home.

13 NEWS has contacted the U.S. Marshals Service for further information and awaits a reply.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information about the death should report that information to TPD at 785-368-9400...
Investigation opens after victim dies following afternoon stabbing in Topeka
FILE
Man dies after attempt to run across I-70 leads to collision with semi
Stephanie Miller
Woman arrested, victim identified following Topeka’s 20th homicide
FILE - Local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the...
Marion County Record co-owner, 98, dies following raids of home, office
FILE
2 Topeka women seriously injured following mutli-vehicle crash on I-70

Latest News

FILE - Topeka cleanup continues after powerful storm
Debris cleanup concludes in Topeka 1 month after severe storms pelted city
FILE
Sheriff warns drivers of active patrols along school bus routes
FILE
New report finds Kansas foster system continues to improve in placements
FILE
Driver sent to hospital after car hydroplanes off Manhattan road