Heavy police presence in North Topeka related to ongoing investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A heavy police presence in North Topeka is related to an ongoing investigation led by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Topeka Police Department has confirmed that law enforcement officials are in the area of NW Fillmore and NW Lower Silver Lake Rd. as they aid the U.S. Marshals Service with an ongoing investigation.

The incident was reported at about 1:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14. Meanwhile, 13 NEWS crews at the scene observed officials with their guns drawn toward a house in the area.

Crews could also hear officials calling for a person to come out of the home.

13 NEWS has contacted the U.S. Marshals Service for further information and awaits a reply.

