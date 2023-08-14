Emporia State helps pave the way for female athletic trainers

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Female representation in athletic training is growing every day, and the athletic department at Emporia State is helping to further that progress.

“Honestly women in athletic training are gonna go up pretty high honestly. There’s a lot of women getting into professionals, and I think there’s gonna be a lot more,” said trainer Kesha Garcia.

All four of the department’s full time trainers this year are female.

“To us it didn’t seem that huge, but you know, because it’s just our job. We’re just doing our job,” said trainer Savannah Neal.

”I hope they feel like they’re a vital part to this football program, and they’re a vital part to our success, cause they are,” said head football coach Garin Higgins.

The four women love getting to work alongside fellow women in sports every day.

“I feel like we can relate to each other in a lot of ways. We help each other out in a lot of ways. And we stick by each other’s side through a lot,” Neal added.

They say the Hornets have gone above and beyond to foster positive working environments for them.

“And that’s one of our messages we tell our team in the first team meeting,” Coach Higgins said. “Whether it’s a student manager, whether it’s a trainer, whether it’s our filmers. Those people are the team behind the team I like to say.”

“It’s nice to come to work knowing that we’re respected so much,” Neal said. “That they don’t take us for granted, they don’t undermine us, they don’t look down on us. They actually respect us, and they show us just as much love as we show them.”

These former athletes didn’t want to leave sports behind, so now they get to continue doing what they’re passionate about every day, while helping pave the way for women at the same time.”

“I just love like being able to help the athlete,” Garcia said. “Like I know I’ve been in the situation when I was an athlete, and I needed help. And I had an athletic trainer to lean on, and it was great. And I just want to be that for our athletes.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.