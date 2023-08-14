Driver sent to hospital after car hydroplanes off Manhattan road

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was sent to a local hospital over the weekend after her car hydroplaned off a Manhattan road.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Ehlers Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2006 Ford Taurus driven by Heavenly Feniello, 46, of Herington, had hydroplaned while headed down the hill. The car veered off the road and hit a manhole cover.

RCPD said Feniello was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with injuries to her head, hands, arms and legs.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.