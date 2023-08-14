Disturbance involving a weapon leads to one arrest in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested following a disturbance involving a weapon, Sunday evening in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says they responded to the 1000 Block of SW Mulvane St., around 7:56 p.m., on service call for a disturbance involving a weapon.

An investigation led to the arrest of Nishpokqwet Williams, 37, being transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated assault.

