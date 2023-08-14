Disturbance involving a weapon leads to one arrest in Topeka

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested following a disturbance involving a weapon, Sunday evening in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says they responded to the 1000 Block of SW Mulvane St., around 7:56 p.m., on service call for a disturbance involving a weapon.

An investigation led to the arrest of Nishpokqwet Williams, 37, being transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated assault.

20/30 Club of Topeka holds benefit auction, gala to raise money for local children
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Investigation opens after victim dies following afternoon stabbing in Topeka
