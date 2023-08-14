Deputy, neighbors attempt to save Franklin Co. man from burning home

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Franklin Co. deputy and neighbors attempted to save one Franklin Co. man from his burning home, however, he was later pronounced deceased.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 10, emergency crews were called to the 3100 block of Idaho Rd. with reports of a fire.

As first responders started to head to the scene, they said they requested multiple fire and EMS agencies as they received reports that someone had been in the home at the time of the blaze.

When crews arrived, they said a deputy and neighbors attempted to find the home’s occupant. Donald Meyer, 87, was found unresponsive in the home and the team was able to remove him from the burning building.

Despite all attempts to save Meyer’s life, the Sheriff’s Office said he succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the scene. There were no other occupants of the home.

Due to the death, officials noted that the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate. That investigation remains ongoing.

