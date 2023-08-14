Debris cleanup concludes in Topeka 1 month after severe storms pelted city

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Debris cleanup has finally concluded in Topeka about a month after severe storms pelted the Capital City.

The City of Topeka announced that on Friday, Aug. 11, storm debris cleanup for a mid-July severe thunderstorm has successfully completed. The July 14 storms caused city-wide damage.

Officials noted that crews spent four straight weeks cleaning debris from curbs for free. An estimated 1,600 lane miles were covered during the operation and more than 500 calls for service related to storm debris were requested.

The City said it would like to thank Topekans for the gratitude and patience shown over the past month. Leaders are exceptionally proud of crews and staff who worked tirelessly to complete these efforts.

