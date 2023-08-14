Debris cleanup concludes in Topeka 1 month after severe storms pelted city

FILE - Topeka cleanup continues after powerful storm
FILE - Topeka cleanup continues after powerful storm
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Debris cleanup has finally concluded in Topeka about a month after severe storms pelted the Capital City.

The City of Topeka announced that on Friday, Aug. 11, storm debris cleanup for a mid-July severe thunderstorm has successfully completed. The July 14 storms caused city-wide damage.

Officials noted that crews spent four straight weeks cleaning debris from curbs for free. An estimated 1,600 lane miles were covered during the operation and more than 500 calls for service related to storm debris were requested.

The City said it would like to thank Topekans for the gratitude and patience shown over the past month. Leaders are exceptionally proud of crews and staff who worked tirelessly to complete these efforts.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information about the death should report that information to TPD at 785-368-9400...
Investigation opens after victim dies following afternoon stabbing in Topeka
FILE
Man dies after attempt to run across I-70 leads to collision with semi
Stephanie Miller
Woman arrested, victim identified following Topeka’s 20th homicide
FILE - Local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the...
Marion County Record co-owner, 98, dies following raids of home, office
FILE
2 Topeka women seriously injured following mutli-vehicle crash on I-70

Latest News

FILE
Sheriff warns drivers of active patrols along school bus routes
Law enforcement officials aid the U.S. Marshals Service with a standoff in North Topeka on Aug....
Heavy police presence in North Topeka related to ongoing investigation
FILE
New report finds Kansas foster system continues to improve in placements
FILE
Driver sent to hospital after car hydroplanes off Manhattan road