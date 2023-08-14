Crews respond to morning house fire in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a house fire on Monday morning in southeast Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 10:35 a.m. at 631 S.E. 35th St.

The fire was extinguished in a matter of minutes.

A Topeka fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

