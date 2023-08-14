Crews respond to morning house fire in southeast Topeka

Crews were on the scene of a house fire Minutes morning in southeast Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a house fire on Monday morning in southeast Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 10:35 a.m. at 631 S.E. 35th St.

The fire was extinguished in a matter of minutes.

A Topeka fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Check wibw.com later for more details.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information about the death should report that information to TPD at 785-368-9400...
Investigation opens after victim dies following afternoon stabbing in Topeka
FILE
Man dies after attempt to run across I-70 leads to collision with semi
FILE - Local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the...
Marion County Record co-owner, 98, dies following raids of home, office
FILE
2 Topeka women seriously injured following mutli-vehicle crash on I-70
FILE
Back to School 2023

Latest News

Kenneth Buckingham
Meth found during Highway 75 traffic stop lands Topeka man in jail
Midday in Kansas
Midday in Kansas
FILE
Police hunt for those responsible for sending man into seizure after brawl
Crews were on the scene of a house fire Minutes morning in southeast Topeka.
Crews respond to morning house fire in southeast Topeka
FILE
Police hunt for stolen firearms following weekend burglary in Manhattan