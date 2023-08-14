Collision sends Riley Co. motorcycle driver to nearby hospital

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver in Riley County was sent to a nearby hospital with injuries to the neck and torso after a weekend crash.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug.11, emergency crews were called to the 6800 block of Vinton School Rd. with reports of a motorcycle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Sierra Davis, 23, of Fort Riley, had lost control at a bend in the road and flipped over.

RCPD said that Davis was taken to Irwin Army Community Hospital with injuries to the neck and torso.

