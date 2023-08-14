Collision sends Riley Co. motorcycle driver to nearby hospital

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver in Riley County was sent to a nearby hospital with injuries to the neck and torso after a weekend crash.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug.11, emergency crews were called to the 6800 block of Vinton School Rd. with reports of a motorcycle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Sierra Davis, 23, of Fort Riley, had lost control at a bend in the road and flipped over.

RCPD said that Davis was taken to Irwin Army Community Hospital with injuries to the neck and torso.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information about the death should report that information to TPD at 785-368-9400...
Investigation opens after victim dies following afternoon stabbing in Topeka
FILE
Man dies after attempt to run across I-70 leads to collision with semi
FILE - Local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the...
Marion County Record co-owner, 98, dies following raids of home, office
FILE
2 Topeka women seriously injured following mutli-vehicle crash on I-70
FILE
Back to School 2023

Latest News

Kenneth Buckingham
Meth found during Highway 75 traffic stop lands Topeka man in jail
Midday in Kansas
Midday in Kansas
FILE
Police hunt for those responsible for sending man into seizure after brawl
Crews were on the scene of a house fire Minutes morning in southeast Topeka.
Crews respond to morning house fire in southeast Topeka
FILE
Police hunt for stolen firearms following weekend burglary in Manhattan