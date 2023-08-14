Attempt to bolt from drug arrest unsuccessful after woman runs into officials

Alyiah Love
Alyiah Love(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 14, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An attempt to run from deputies with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office was unsuccessful after a woman wanted for drug violations ran into nearby officers with the Topeka Police Department.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, deputies stopped a red 2012 Chevrolet Equinox near SE 11th and SE Republican Ave. for a traffic violation.

Law enforcement officials noted that the driver of the SUV, later identified as Alyiah L. Love, 22, of Topeka, failed to stop and quickly ran from the vehicle through the 1200 block of SE Republican Ave.

During a resulting investigation, officials said illegal drugs were found.

Topeka Police Department officers who were nearby said they were able to quickly find Love and placed her under arrest. Love was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Possession of opiates
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Operating a vehicle without registration or with an expired tag
  • Speeding
  • Vehicle liability insurance required
  • Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license
  • Topeka bench warrants

As of Monday, Love has since been released from jail as her $7,500 bond for her drug crimes and her $3,835 bond for her warrants were posted. She has a court appearance set for 3 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 9 a.m. on Oct. 18.

