American Red Cross volunteer from Wamego assists those impacted in Hawaii

By Madison Bickley
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least 93 people have been confirmed dead from what is called the deadliest wildfire to hit the United States in the past century.

The search continues for those who are unaccounted for and the death toll is expected to increase.

Volunteers are assisting in efforts to restore hope in those affected.

American Red Cross volunteer from Wamego, Shelley Houser, said it takes passionate people to come together to help.

“Some of us are put in different positions. They’re basically helping people in the shelter doing whatever they need,” said Houser. “If they need help setting up cots, if they need help getting blankets, if we need to stand at the door to make sure that it’s only the affected people that are comin in, we don’t want any outsiders coming into it. So, each one of us has a different position that we do.”

The shelter that Houser is assisting at is currently housing around 300 people.

Houser said many of those affected are in shock and need comfort and to share their stories.

“Coming here to the shelter, you get the chance to talk to them and just be there to give them a hug and listen to them,” said Houser.

Houser said that cots are lined, side by side, in the shelter. Outside of the shelter are tons of donated supplies that are available to those impacted to come and pick up.

“It is very fulfilling and you’re helping and you feel like you’re really doing something,” said Houser. “They are so appreciative of us being here, but we are the ones that feel blessed being able to help them.”

To donate: Text FIRERELIEF to 51555 or visit https://fundraise.salvationarmyhawaii.org/give/508960/#!/donation/checkout

All the designated gifts – 100% - will be used to support those affected by the disaster.

Message and data rates may apply. For more details, go to https://fundraise.salvationarmyhawaii.org/give/508960/#!/donation/checkout

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Man dies after attempt to run across I-70 leads to collision with semi
Anyone with information about the death should report that information to TPD at 785-368-9400...
Investigation opens after victim dies following afternoon stabbing in Topeka
FILE
Back to School 2023
FILE - Local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the...
Marion County Record co-owner, 98, dies following raids of home, office
A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a serious-injury crash in Geary County.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after serious-injury crash in Geary County

Latest News

Lenexa man killed after fatal hit-and-run.
KHP searches for driver who hit, killed Lenexa pedestrian on I-35
Nishpokqwet Williams, 37, arrested for aggravated assault.
Disturbance involving a weapon leads to one arrest in Topeka
Racing car at NHRA in Topeka, Kan..
Racing fans show out for final NHRA event at Heartland Park
Debris in Maui
American Red Cross volunteer from Wamego assists those impacted in Hawaii