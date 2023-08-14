40-year-old man arrested, accused of break-in that led to rape

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 40-year-old man is behind bars as he stands accused of breaking into a woman’s home and raping her over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, emergency officials received a 911 call from a 26-year-old woman with reports of a burglary in Manhattan.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a sexual assault had taken place during the burglary. During the investigation, assistance from the victim led to the identification of the suspect as Brandon Cameron, 40, of Manhattan.

RCPD noted that Cameron was found around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 2700 block of N. Brookglen Cir. He was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated burglary and rape.

As of Monday, Cameron remains behind bars on a $200,000 bond. Due to the nature of the crimes, no further information will be released.

