20/30 Club of Topeka holds benefit auction, gala to raise money for local children

According to their website, the 20/30 Club of Topeka has donated over $3.8 million to more than 120 local charities since 1999.
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 20/30 Club of Topeka held its 25th annual Children’s Benefit Auction and Gala Saturday night at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Among the items up for bid at the auction included a signed Patrick Mahomes jersey, a diamond necklace, and a trip to Cancun.

100% of the money raised from the event goes toward helping children in need, and the organizations that support them in Shawnee County.

Last year the 20/30 Club donated over $400,000 to 42 local charities.

”We love our community,” said Alex Orel, live auction chair. “Many of the people in this club are business leaders, community leaders, and we care about where we live and work. We want to make Topeka and Shawnee County the best community to live, work, and grow their family, and we’re just seeing it as doing our part.”

