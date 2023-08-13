WATCH: Parade of Blue, candlelight vigil held in tribute to Ofc. Jonah Oswald

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - Nearly one week after one of their city’s law enforcement was shot and killed during a stolen vehicle chase, the city of Fairway is paying tribute to his service.

Ofc. Jonah Oswald of the Fairway Police Department died Monday from injuries he suffered the day before in the shooting.

Saturday evening, the Fairway community planned a Parade of Blue and candlelight vigil to honor Oswald.

Dozens of agencies, from police departments to EMS, drove down Johnson County streets with their lights on in a salute to Ofc. Oswald.

Hundreds gathered in Fairway to pay tribute to fallen Fairway Ofc. Jonah Oswald.

Hundreds lines the parade route, waving flags, shedding tears and holding signs to share their heartfelt condolences for the Fairway Police Department.

At the vigil, Fairway Mayor Melanie Hepperley addressed the loss for the community, and one of his colleagues sang a rendition of Amazing Grace.

The crowds that gathered lit candles to remember their fallen first responder, Ofc. Jonah Oswald.

