UPDATED TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of I-70 reopened, flooding reduced on I-35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As a round of storms moves through the KC Metro, there are some traffic conditions to be aware of.

Portion of I-70 Reopened

10:09 update: Westbound I-70 past Broadway Blvd. is reopened.

9:07 a.m. update: Westbound I-70 has been shut down west of Broadway Blvd. Drivers are directed to exit the highway and use an alternative route.

KC Scout Cam images show flooding on the eastbound lanes and traffic being redirected in both directions. (KC Scout Cam)

Flooding on I-35

10:09 a.m. update: Flooding has reduced and traffic appears to be back to normal speeds. The semi-truck is no longer obstructing traffic.

9:07 a.m. update: KC Scout Cam is showing flooding at I-35 and West Pennway in both directions.

A semi-truck is stuck in one lane of Northbound I-35, the rest of the lanes are clear.

Semi-truck blocking one lane of traffic on Northbound I-35 (KC Scout Cam)

Drivers hitting the water at high speeds, sending large waves into the air. (KC Scout Cam)

Drivers avoiding the flood waters. (KC Scout Cam)

