UPDATED TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of I-70 reopened, flooding reduced on I-35

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As a round of storms moves through the KC Metro, there are some traffic conditions to be aware of.

Portion of I-70 Reopened

10:09 update: Westbound I-70 past Broadway Blvd. is reopened.

9:07 a.m. update: Westbound I-70 has been shut down west of Broadway Blvd. Drivers are directed to exit the highway and use an alternative route.

KC Scout Cam images show flooding on the eastbound lanes and traffic being redirected in both...
KC Scout Cam images show flooding on the eastbound lanes and traffic being redirected in both directions.(KC Scout Cam)

Flooding on I-35

10:09 a.m. update: Flooding has reduced and traffic appears to be back to normal speeds. The semi-truck is no longer obstructing traffic.

9:07 a.m. update: KC Scout Cam is showing flooding at I-35 and West Pennway in both directions.

A semi-truck is stuck in one lane of Northbound I-35, the rest of the lanes are clear.

Semi-truck blocking one lane of traffic on Northbound I-35
Semi-truck blocking one lane of traffic on Northbound I-35(KC Scout Cam)
Drivers hitting the water at high speeds, sending large waves into the air.
Drivers hitting the water at high speeds, sending large waves into the air.(KC Scout Cam)
Drivers avoiding the flood waters.
Drivers avoiding the flood waters.(KC Scout Cam)
ALSO READ: FORECAST: Much cooler for the start of the work week with cooler humidity levels

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The business will be housed in the Tinkham Veale building.
Groundbreaking event held for new food court in downtown Topeka
A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a serious-injury crash in Geary County.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after serious-injury crash in Geary County
FILE
Back to School 2023
John and Brittany Force reflect on what makes Heartland Motorsports Park so special
John and Brittany Force reflect on what makes Heartland Motorsports Park so special
Topeka celebrates Indian culture with first ever India Mela
Topeka celebrates Indian culture with first ever India Mela

Latest News

13 News This Morning Sunday Edition
Sunday Forecast
Fairway police Ofc. Jonah Oswald died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty,...
WATCH: Parade of Blue, candlelight vigil held in tribute to Ofc. Jonah Oswald
2023 NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka.
NHRA stars reflect on how special Heartland Motorsports Park is
Kansas head coach Bill Self gestures in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
KU men’s basketball lands No. 1 center in c/o 2024