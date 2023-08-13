UPDATED TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of I-70 reopened, flooding reduced on I-35
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As a round of storms moves through the KC Metro, there are some traffic conditions to be aware of.
Portion of I-70 Reopened
10:09 update: Westbound I-70 past Broadway Blvd. is reopened.
9:07 a.m. update: Westbound I-70 has been shut down west of Broadway Blvd. Drivers are directed to exit the highway and use an alternative route.
Flooding on I-35
10:09 a.m. update: Flooding has reduced and traffic appears to be back to normal speeds. The semi-truck is no longer obstructing traffic.
9:07 a.m. update: KC Scout Cam is showing flooding at I-35 and West Pennway in both directions.
A semi-truck is stuck in one lane of Northbound I-35, the rest of the lanes are clear.
