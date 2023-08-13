Traffic accident leaves one person with minor injuries in Topeka

The Topeka Police Department says one person suffered minor injuries after a traffic accident...
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department says one person suffered minor injuries after a traffic accident Saturday.

According to the Watch Commander, the accident happened at 1735 NW Lyman Rd., around 5:00 p.m., Saturday. Watch Commander did not provide details on what exactly happened but she did say one person suffered minor injuries.

Officials say Topeka police are still on scene as of 7:00 p.m., managing the incident.

