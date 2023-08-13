Topeka man accused of distribution of hallucinogenics following traffic stop

HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Topeka has been accused of distributing illegal hallucinogenic drugs after a traffic stop in Jackson County over the weekend.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, law enforcement officials stopped a black Chevrolet Tahoe pulling a utility trailer west of Hoyt along 110th Rd. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, deputies said they learned a passenger in the vehicle had allegedly distributed illegal drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office said the passenger, Mason P. Schnegelsiepen, 32, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on the distribution of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and transporting an open container.

As of Sunday, Schnegelsiepen has since bonded out of custody. The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

