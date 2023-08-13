A stormy end to the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures this afternoon will be quite a bit cooler than what we saw on Saturday, and will continue to drop throughout the first half of the week ahead. But similar to many cooldowns over the last several weeks, NE Kansas will have to endure some stormy weather before that occurs.

With moderate to strong storms affecting NE Kansas last night, temperatures today will be noticeably lower. Humidity will still remain fairly high, but without temperatures as high as the first half of this weekend, heat indices shouldn’t reach any higher than the lower 90s.

Clear skies should prevail after the early morning hours, with highs in the middle 80s. As we approach the late evening/early overnight hours on Sunday, however, storms may start to make their way back into the region, and at a stronger intensity at that.

A slight severe weather risk will include all of NE Kansas this evening, as well as much of Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Nebraska. With such a wide area forecast to experience inclement weather, many of these storms will be long lasting and wide-reaching as they push through the area. This could result in severe storms, but may also give forecasters the benefit of seeing said storms spin up far in advance. No matter the timing or intensity, though, we’ll have the latest coverage here on WIBW all throughout the day and night.

If storms reach severe status, the main risks will be strong winds at or in excess of 60 mph, as well as quarter to ping-pong ball sized hail. Tornadoes are not a threat with this event.

Temperatures will drop even further in the wake of these storms - Highs in the middle 70s are possible on Monday! Another warm up will occur throughout next week, possibly culminating in the triple digits next weekend, but it will be gradual without any drastic swings.

