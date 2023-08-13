Sheriff’s Office pleads for sober drivers following 4 DUI arrests in a few hours

From left to right: Marquette Brooks, Derall Young, Lazaro Montenegro-Palma, William Homan
From left to right: Marquette Brooks, Derall Young, Lazaro Montenegro-Palma, William Homan(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After four drivers were arrested for DUIs in the span of just a few hours, local law enforcement has pleaded with Topekans to designate a sober driver.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Saturday, Aug. 12, to warn drivers against operating a vehicle while impaired following multiple DUI arrests in the span of a few hours.

Overnight, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested four individuals for DUIs as well as other crimes.

Around 10:55 p.m. on Friday, law enforcement officials said they stopped a vehicle in the area of SW Fairdale Rd. and SW Meadowdale Dr. following traffic violations. During the stop, illegal drugs were found and Marquette A. Brooks Sr., 40, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Driving under the influence - 1st conviction
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license
  • Transporting an open container of liquor
  • Operating a vehicle without registration or with an expired tag

Brooks no longer remains behind bars as his $7,500 bond was posted the following morning.

Then around 2:20 a.m., officials said they stopped a vehicle in the 2800 block of Burlingame Rd. for another traffic violation. During this stop, Derall R. Young, 26, was also arrested and booked into jail on:

  • Driving under the influence - 1st conviction
  • Transporting an open container of liquor
  • Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license
  • Defective tail lamps
  • Speeding

Young also no longer remains behind bars as his $5,000 bond was posted later that afternoon.

Around 4:35 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said it also topped a vehicle near SW 8th and SW Topeka Blvd. During this stop, Lazaro A. Montenegro-Palma, 27, was arrested. He was booked on:

  • Driving while under the influence
  • Improper driving on a laned roadway
  • Transporting an open container of liquor
  • Defective headlamps
  • Operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license
  • Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle - unknown circumstances
  • A warrant for transporting an open container and a license carried

As of Sunday, Montenegro-Palma remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond for his DUI arrest and a $500 bond for his warrant. He has a court appearance set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 3.

Lastly, around 5:45 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said it stopped a vehicle in the 4400 block of Maple Hill Rd. following traffic violations. During this stop, William J. M. Horman, 21, was also arrested. He was booked into jail on:

  • Driving under the influence
  • Improper driving on a laned roadway

He was also released later that morning after his $1,000 bond was posted.

The Sheriff’s Office pleaded with drivers to use a designated driver and not drive drunk for everyone’s safety.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The business will be housed in the Tinkham Veale building.
Groundbreaking event held for new food court in downtown Topeka
A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a serious-injury crash in Geary County.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after serious-injury crash in Geary County
FILE
Back to School 2023
The Topeka Police Department says one person suffered minor injuries after a traffic accident...
Traffic accident leaves one person with minor injuries in Topeka
John and Brittany Force reflect on what makes Heartland Motorsports Park so special
John and Brittany Force reflect on what makes Heartland Motorsports Park so special

Latest News

FILE - Local law enforcement seized computers, cellphones and reporting materials from the...
Marion County Record co-owner, 98, dies following raids of home, office
FILE
Man dies after attempt to run across I-70 leads to collision with semi
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Man accused of attempted murder after victim stabbed in the neck
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition
A stormy end to the weekend