Sheriff’s Office pleads for sober drivers following 4 DUI arrests in a few hours

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After four drivers were arrested for DUIs in the span of just a few hours, local law enforcement has pleaded with Topekans to designate a sober driver.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Saturday, Aug. 12, to warn drivers against operating a vehicle while impaired following multiple DUI arrests in the span of a few hours.

Overnight, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested four individuals for DUIs as well as other crimes.

Around 10:55 p.m. on Friday, law enforcement officials said they stopped a vehicle in the area of SW Fairdale Rd. and SW Meadowdale Dr. following traffic violations. During the stop, illegal drugs were found and Marquette A. Brooks Sr., 40, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Driving under the influence - 1st conviction

Possession of marijuana

Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license

Transporting an open container of liquor

Operating a vehicle without registration or with an expired tag

Brooks no longer remains behind bars as his $7,500 bond was posted the following morning.

Then around 2:20 a.m., officials said they stopped a vehicle in the 2800 block of Burlingame Rd. for another traffic violation. During this stop, Derall R. Young, 26, was also arrested and booked into jail on:

Driving under the influence - 1st conviction

Transporting an open container of liquor

Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license

Defective tail lamps

Speeding

Young also no longer remains behind bars as his $5,000 bond was posted later that afternoon.

Around 4:35 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said it also topped a vehicle near SW 8th and SW Topeka Blvd. During this stop, Lazaro A. Montenegro-Palma, 27, was arrested. He was booked on:

Driving while under the influence

Improper driving on a laned roadway

Transporting an open container of liquor

Defective headlamps

Operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license

Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle - unknown circumstances

A warrant for transporting an open container and a license carried

As of Sunday, Montenegro-Palma remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond for his DUI arrest and a $500 bond for his warrant. He has a court appearance set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 3.

Lastly, around 5:45 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said it stopped a vehicle in the 4400 block of Maple Hill Rd. following traffic violations. During this stop, William J. M. Horman, 21, was also arrested. He was booked into jail on:

Driving under the influence

Improper driving on a laned roadway

He was also released later that morning after his $1,000 bond was posted.

The Sheriff’s Office pleaded with drivers to use a designated driver and not drive drunk for everyone’s safety.

