Search begins for 2 seen stealing trailer, mower, UTV from Clay Center business

CLAY CENTER., Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials are searching for two suspects who were seen stealing a trailer, mower and UTV from a business in Clay Center.

The Clay Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday, Aug. 10, law enforcement officials were called to the Prairieland Partners at 1181 18th Rd. in Clay Center with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said they found surveillance footage which showed two suspects arrive in a late model Dodge crew cab, single rear wheel pickup around 3:10 a.m. The suspects hitched the vehicle to a flatbed trailer owned by the company and loaded an 835M John Deere Gator UTV and a Z930M John Deere Zero Turn mower onto it.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the suspect vehicle left the area with the trailer and vehicles. Anyone with information about the crime should report it to the Clay Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-632-5601.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.