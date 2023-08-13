Racing fans brave the heat for Day 2 of NHRA Nationals at Heartland Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The sweltering heat didn’t stop fans from enjoying a full day of racing at Heartland Motorsports Park on Saturday.

“There’s a ton of fans here, it’s really great turnout. We’ve got a great turnout of cars, a lot of great fans, and a lot of great drivers. I think everybody kind of has that feeling, they want to enjoy this as much as they can before she’s finally gone,” said Kenneth Ault, NHRA announcer and lifelong fan.

“I’ve never seen this many people here before, and it’s just crazy. I think everybody is really happy to be out here because it’s the last national event possibly,” said high school driver Austin Cochran.

With the future of NHRA in Topeka in doubt, generations of drag racing fans said they are taking in every minute of the sport they love.

“My parents came to this race, the very first that ever happened which was 1989. Then I started coming to the Nationals here in 1990,” Ault said. “So growing up in drag racing and then coming here to Nationals throughout the 90′s when I was kid really got me hooked.”

Ault said professional drag racing is different from other sports because of the connection between drivers and fans.

“The speed. The power. And then the other thing is this is only sport that you can up close and personal with your heroes.”

Ault said he is grateful for the time he has spent at Heartland Park.

“This track has been really special to me and my family.”

Nationals wrap up tomorrow with another full day of drag racing from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.